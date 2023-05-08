Kareena Kapoor Had A Better Monday Than All Of Us Combined

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s latest post on Instagram proves that she had a better Monday than all of us combined. The actress shared a picture of herself relaxing in a chair. She went for a cool and calm look, wearing a blue, sleeveless denim jacket over a white top with her hair styled in a bun. She accessorised the outfit with some golden bracelets. The backdrop of the picture suggests that she might be in a restaurant. Along with the picture, Kareena Kapoor wrote in the caption, “Hello Monday… let’s see what you have in store for me." Within minutes, several social media users went on to drop adorable messages. One of the users wrote, “Hope this day is filled with positivity and good vibes. God bless.” Another user commented, “Don’t know about you but my Monday has started great seeing your picture.” A reaction by another fan read: “Happy Monday, Bebo.”

Kareena Kapoor made headlines when she stepped out with husband Saif Ali Khan for a date night on Saturday. While making their way to a restaurant, they were surrounded by a sea of fans. The actress is trending because of her reaction to an old fan’s request to touch her. The video shows Kareena stepping out of her car when a woman approached her and asked for a handshake, saying “Ek baar hath lagao" (Please touch my hand once).” The actress was taken aback by the request. She respectfully turned down the offer but acknowledged the woman with a nod and a wave before departing. Fans showered compliments on Kareena in the comments section.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen essaying a pivotal role in Laal Singh Chadha, alongside Aamir Khan. The film is the Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump. She is currently filming her upcoming project The Crew with Tabu and Kriti Sanon.

Additionally, the actress will be making her debut in the world of OTT with Suspect X, directed by Sujoy Ghosh, in which Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat will also star. She is also involved in director Hansal Mehta’s upcoming project.

