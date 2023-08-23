Kareena Kapoor Hosts Goss Party With Karan Johar, Malaika Arora's Sexy Dress Steals The Show

Kareena Kapoor hosted a fun house party on Tuesday night and her closest of friends were invited. The actress took to her Instagram Stories and revealed that she hosted Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and Natasha Poonawalla for dinner and wine session. Kareena brought out a colourful kaftaan for the fun night while Malaika rose temperatures with her bold green outfit. The outfit featured a thigh-high slit and a plunging neckline.

While the duo stunned in their outfits, Amrita kept it casual in a pair of black shorts and white tee. Karan Johar pulled out a stylish jacket for the night. On the other hand, Natasha stunned in a pink ensemble. In photos shared by Kareena and Malaika, it seemed like they had a ball at the intimate dinner party. Check out the photos below:

Kareena hosted the party just days after she and Saif Ali Khan returned from their family vacation. They were enjoying the summer in Europe. The actress made sure to update her fans and well-wishers about their whereabouts, family outings, lunches and all things in between.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor has a handful of promising projects in the pipeline. The actress will be next seen in Karan Johar’s historical drama Takht alongside a star-studded cast including Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, and Alia Bhatt. She will also be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again alongside Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, and Tiger Shroff.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar is fresh off the success of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Karan made a comeback with the Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer and the film was loved by all. Trade expert Taran Adarsh revealed on Monday, “#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani stays steady, despite two mighty opponents [#Gadar2 and #OMG2]… Also, not to forget, reduced screens + shows… [Week 4] Fri 1 cr, Sat 1.85 cr, Sun 2.28 cr. Total: ₹ 145.15 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice."