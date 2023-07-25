Kareena Kapoor IGNORED Fans on London Flight? Narayan Murthy Claims 'She Didn't Even Bother...'

An old video of Infosys co-founder Narayan Murthy criticising actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has surfaced today. It has been going viral on social media in which he can be seen talking about her ignoring fans on the flight. This is not something new, Kareena has often been trolled for her attitude.

In the video, shared by eoindia, we can see Narayan discussing this incident during a talk at IIT-Kanpur. He expressed his surprise at the actress’ indifference towards her fans. “You know the other day I was coming from London, and next to me was Kareena Kapoor, sitting in her seat. So many people came to her and said hello. She didn’t even bother to react. I was a little bit surprised. Whoever came to me, I stood up, and we discussed for a minute or half a minute-that’s all they were expecting," Murthy said. His wife, Sudha Murthy, who has also accompanied him, interrupted him and tried to defend Kareena. “She has millions of admirers. She might have been tired. Murthy, a founder, a software person, will have maybe 10,000 (fans), but a film actor will get a million," Sudha Murty added.

However, Mr Murthy continued with his remarks and said, “That is not the issue. The issue is that when somebody shows affection, you can also show it back, however cryptically. I think that is very important. These are all ways to reduce your ego, that’s all.”

Watch the video here:

Kareena Kapoor is one of the most popular celebrities in Bollywood. On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan recently shot for The Crew, along with Tabu and Kriti Sanon. The film, backed by Rhea Kapoor and directed by Rajesh Krishnan, revolves around the lives of three women and their struggles in the aviation industry. The film is releasing on March 24, 2024. She also has Sujoy Ghosh’s The Devotion of Suspect X with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in her pipeline.