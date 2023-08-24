Kareena Kapoor Is FRUSTRATED as Everyone Is 'Stuck' With Geet and Poo; Promises To Show a New Avatar

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most fashionable actresses in the industry. She always has a fashion game on point. But the actress is also one of the versatile actresses. She has essayed many roles which have left a mark on fans’ minds. Very soon, Kareena will be making her OTT debut, and looks like an announcement is coming our way. She on Thursday took to her Instagram handle and shared a video. Not much is revealed but guesses are going on that it may be about Devotion of Suspect X.

In the video, we can see Kareena wearing a yellow colour co-ord set and tying her hair in a bun style. The actress is looking very beautiful in simple yet stylish casuals. She is seen listening to different scripts but is not very impressed. She even repeated her Geet dialogue. In the end, Kareena even says that she wants to do something different from Geet and Poo, something thriller. And then there is a woman’s voice talking about a project. Looks like Kareena is very impressed and it ends there. Her caption reads, “It’s a secret I can’t wait to tell.” Even fans also wrote, ‘Can’t wait’.

Watch the video here:

Talking about The Devotion of Suspect X, it is directed by Sujoy Ghosh and also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. It is releasing on Netflix. The movie is an adaptation of a best-selling novel. Balaji Motion Pictures Ltd has acquired the Hindi film adaptation rights of the book ‘The Devotion of Suspect X’, to be made into a major motion picture, an official release said. The novel, written by Keigo Higashino, is the third in his cult Detective Galileo series. The novel won the 6th Honkaku Mystery Grand Prize, one of the most prestigious awards in the mystery novels category in Japan.

Reportedly, the novel has already been adapted as a film in Japanese and Korean languages, and is currently being made in Hollywood also.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently shooting for The Crew, along with Tabu and Kriti Sanon. The film is back by Rhea Kapoor and directed by Rajesh Krishnan, revolves around the lives of three women and their struggles in the aviation industry. It is releasing next year in March.