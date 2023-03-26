Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, the official Hindi remake of the critically-acclaimed film Forrest Gump. The actress now would be making her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X. Besides acting, her bond with her BFFs Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora is quite wholesome as evident from her social media posts from time to time. In yet another instance, Kareena Kapoor posed with the glamourous girl gang from a get-together.

On Saturday night, Kareena dropped a couple of pictures in her Instagram stories that featured her alongside Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora and Mallika Bhatt. The selfie captured Kareena and Malaika acing their pout game while Amrita smiled subtly while gave a hug to Kareena. The four gorgeous divas were dressed in white. Kareena Kapoor dearly missed her sister Karisma Kapoor as she wrote, “Our forever… Missing our Lolo..,". Kareena Kapoor also posted another selfie with just the three of them posing like boss girls. For this picture, she used the ‘sisters’ sticker.

Kareena Kapoor will be making her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X.Touted to be a Hindi adaptation of Keigo Higashino’s Japanese novel of the same name, the series was shot across various hill stations of West Bengal. It would depict the story of a single parent and her daughter, who would commit a crime, and a neighbour who would help them cover it up amidst a police investigation.

Kareena Kapoor has also signed up for a Hansal Mehta film in which she would be playing a role quite different from all her previous acting stints. In a conversation with Mid-Day, the Kurbaan actress revealed that her role would be a bold and different move for her career. She said, “We will roll in London. I play a detective, a rookie cop of sorts in the film. It’s different for me because the audience has seen me in glamorous roles. But this will be a bold, different move for me."

She further elaborated that this unique collaboration would lead to fireworks. She shared, “Hansal and I come from different worlds. When two distinct worlds come together, I believe there will be fireworks. I am also a submissive actor; I like to submit myself to the director. He can mould me the way he wants."

