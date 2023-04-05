Kareena Kapoor Khan Flaunts Her Signature Pout on Day 2 of The Crew, See Pic

Fans of Kareena Kapoor Khan can rejoice as she is back on the sets of her next film. She will be seen in Rhea Kapoor-produced, The Crew alongside Kriti Sanon, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh. Today, Kareena Kapoor shared a glimpse of her second day on the shoot. Captioning it as, “Day 2, The Crew," she shared a picture of herself with the makeup and hair team. The actress is seen flaunting her trademark pout in a mirror selfie. We can also spot a coffee mug and the script in the same frame, while Kareena’s hairstylist Yianni Tsapatori is seen blow-drying her hair.

She also shared a photo of producer Rhea Kapoor. Take a look:

It isn’t surprising that the team is working hard to nail Kareena’s look as she is said to have a glam look in the film. In a recent interview, Kareena shared that the actresses will be seen in stylish looks. Rhea, who is also a designer, is said to create a fun vibe for this entertainer.

The Rajesh Krishnan directorial will revolve around the lives of three women from the stressed airline industry, who wish to change their paths. The story of unprecedented events follows thereafter. The Crew is a commercial film.

This is the second glamorous collaboration of Kareena and Rhea after their first project, Veere Di Wedding. The Shashanka Ghosh directorial saw Kareena, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania. On the other hand, Kareena and Diljit will be sharing the screen space for the third time. They were previously seen in the films Udta Punjab and Good Newwz.

Apart from The Crew, Kareena will be seen in Sujay Ghosh’s The Devotion of Suspect X. The film also stars Jaideep Ahalwat and Vijay Varma. She has also teamed up with filmmaker Hansal Mehta for a murder mystery movie bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor. The actress was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. Despite the massive theatrical release dud, the film picked a pace after being released on OTT. Her character of ‘Rupa’ was hailed by fans and critics. With so many films in the pipeline, it has to be seen how Kareena once again mesmerizes the audience with her acting prowess.

