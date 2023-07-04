Kareena Kapoor Khan Gives Glimpse Of Her ‘Summer Time’ As She Enjoys Swimming; Check Pic

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been treating her fans with photos from her vacation. She has been constantly updating them and today also the Laal Singh Chaddha actress took to social media to share another stunning photo of herself enjoying swimming, instantly setting temperatures soaring.

Though the picture was taken from a distance, but Kareena’s excitement was quite visible. She was wearing a bikini and showing a victory sign from afar. The caption read, ‘Summer time’. Recently, the actress dropped a bundle of pictures on her Instagram handle. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, ‘Summer Lunches’. In the first picture, Saif and Kareena donned their brightest smiles as they posed together. While Kareena kept it comfy and breezy in a blue striped shirt, Saif on the other hand kept it uber cool in a dark blue shirt. In the second picture, Kareena shared a goofy photo of Taimur amid relishing his food. He looked cute in a yellow T-shirt. The third picture captured the serene view of the sea.

Take a look here:

Earlier in a conversation with Variety, Kareena was asked about how she maintains her work-life balance, to which she shared, “It’s literally like standing on one leg, but I’m pretty good at yoga. I’m also very lucky to have a husband who works in the same profession. We take turns as to when we have to travel.” She added that their staff also helps them a lot.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan recently shot for The Crew, along with Tabu and Kriti Sanon. The film, backed by Rhea Kapoor and directed by Rajesh Krishnan, revolves around the lives of three women and their struggles in the aviation industry. The film is releasing on March 24, 2024. She also has Sujoy Ghosh’s The Devotion of Suspect X with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in her pipeline. While Saif was last seen in Adipurush which also stars Prabhas and Kriti Sanon.