Kareena Kapoor Khan Kicks Off Monday Morning With Tropical Print Co-ord Set; See Pics

Looks like Kareena Kapoor Khan is making sure to kick start her Monday morning in style. The actress looked all things chic and effortlessly glam in a tropical print co-ord set. as she stepped out of her apartment. She completed her look with brown tinted shades. The actress donned one of her brightest smiles, when the shutterbugs captured her.

Have a look :

Kareena Kapoor Khan is known for having a noteworthy approach towards fashion. Her sartorial choices have always been ahead of the curve. Be it glamorous red carpet appearances or casual dinner outings, she always manages to make heads turn.

Earlier in an interview with Mint, the actress opened up on her sense of style and fashion. She shared, “It’s always been about comfort. My T-shirt and jeans are all always the same in terms of style. The 1990s were much more fashionable. I remember I had done golden hair for Aitraaz, and they were a huge hit. I loved it. I would do it even today. I think my style actually hasn’t evolved that much.”

When asked how she plans her outfits, she shared. “Actually, there’s no planning behind my style. It’s just like, I pick up things on my own like, and be like, ‘This is what I think will look amazing on me’. For shoots, of course, we have stylists, but personally I just pick up things on my own. I’m quite lazy to be in gowns or couture; half of the time I don’t go to any events because I’m like, ‘I don’t want to be in a gown. I just want to be in my jeans’. Something that you are most comfortable in can be quite stylish.”

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will soon be seen in The Crew, along with Tabu and Kriti Sanon. The film, backed by Rhea Kapoor and directed by Rajesh Krishnan, revolves around the lives of three women and their struggles in the aviation industry. Besides this, Kareena also has Sujoy Ghosh’s The Devotion of Suspect X with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in her pipeline.