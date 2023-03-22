Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan returned home after their short family vacation in Africa with kids Taimur and Jeh. Cameras went clickety-click as soon as the family of four arrived at Mumbai airport on Tuesday night. One of the videos circulating online shows Saif Ali Khan holding Taimur’s hand, while Kareena walks beside them. Meanwhile, their nanny was seen holding Jeh in her arms.

Making all the heads turn, the Pataudi family arrived in style in their casual best. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress looked classy in her beige co-ord set, featuring a front slit kurta and matching pants. Kareena created a contrasting effect through her white stole, which she wrapped around her neck. She completed her look with white sneakers and tied her hair in a sleek bun. Saif, on the other hand, looked dapper in his burnt orange T-shirt and navy blue lounge pants. The Vikram Vedha star also flaunted his clean shave look. With this, the actor, who usually sports beard, has also left fans wondering if this clean-shaven look is for any of his upcoming projects.

Both the stars gave themselves a final touch with big black sunglasses. While Taimur sported a mauve pink pullover on blue paint, Jeh looked adorable in his navy blue T-shirt and grey joggers.

Just before the Pataudi family was clicked at the Mumbai airport, Kareena dropped an amazing family picture on her Instagram, as she along with her boys bid adieu to the adventurous vacation in Africa. The picture showed the family walking towards the charter to jet off to their homeland. Taking to the caption the actress revealed that they left a bit of their hearts in the wild. “Leaving a bit of our hearts in the wild…Africa 2023…” she wrote and added a couple of red hearts and Kenya’s flag emoticon.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. Next, the actress will be seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s thriller film which is based on the book The Devotion Of Suspect X. Apart from Kareena the movie will also feature Vijay Verma and Jaideep Ahlawat in prominent roles. Kareena also has Rhea Kapoor’s The Crew in her pipeline. The movie will make Kareena share the screen space with Kriti Sanon, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh. On the other hand, Saif was last seen in Vikram Vedha alongside Hrithik Roshan. He will be next seen in Adipurush, which also features Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in prominent roles.

