Kareena Kapoor Khan Misses 'Chintu Uncle', Shares Rishi Kapoor's Photo On His Birth Anniversary

Rishi Kapoor’s untimely demise came as a rude shock to the entire film fraternity. On his birth anniversary, his niece Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram handle to mark his birthday. Sharing a photo of the veteran star, she wrote, “Happy Birthday Chintu Uncle…Always in our ( red heart emoji ). She added, “Miss You.”

Have a look at the story :

Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Ridhima Kapoor Sahni also shared a bundle of happy moments with her father on her Instagram story and wrote, “Happy Birthday Papa Miss you a little more today..” In the next photo, she shared and wrote, “Papa ki CARBON COPY."

Earlier in the day, Rishi’s close friend Sanjay Dutt also took a trip down the memory lane and shared a photo with him and his son Ranbir Kapoor. He also added an emotional note with the pictur that read, “Chintu Sir was more than family, he embodied the essence of one of the finest actors and human beings. His infectious laughter, stories, and genuineness knit us together.”

He added, “On his birth anniversary, the void he left is palpable, but the warmth of his memory keeps him alive in our hearts. Miss you, sir.”

Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with leukaemia (blood cancer). He battled it for two years, and passed away on April 30, 2020. He was also being treated in New York before he returned to India. He passed away when he was 67.

Rishi Kapoor, father of Ranbir Kapoor was a renowned Indian actor who starred in several Bollywood films. He came from one of the most influential and prominent Bollywood families. His father Raj Kapoor and grandfather Prithviraj Kapoor were legendary actors and filmmakers.

Back in 1970, Rishi Kapoor made his acting debut as a child artist in the film Mera Naam Joker, which was directed by his father, Raj Kapoor. He then made his debut as lead actor in the 1973 film ‘Bobby’ which cemented his position as one of the romantic heroes in Bollywood.