Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan Hold Kids Taimur and Jeh Close As They Arrive In Mumbai After London Vacay

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, along with their kids Taimur and Jeh have returned from their London vacation. The paparazzi captured the family arriving at Mumbai airport. While Jeh accompanied his mom, Taimur was seen holding his Dad’s hand, as they walked across the terminal. Several photos and videos of their arrival have gone viral now.

Kareena kept it comfy and casual in a striped blue shirt which she paired with baggy denims. She also teamed her attire with a grey overcoat. Little Jeh on the other hand looked cute in a white co-ord set. Meanwhile, Saif looked dapper in a dark grey T-shirt teamed with a green jacket and denim jeans. Taimur on the other hand kept it comfy in a blue T-shirt and black pants.

Have a look the photos :

Kareena Kapoor Khan along with hubby Saif and kids Taimur and Jeh surely made the most of their European vacation. The actress made sure to update her fans and well-wishers about their whereabouts, family outings, lunches and all things in between.

Earlier in a conversation with Variety, Kareena was asked about how she maintains her work-life balance, to which she shared, “It’s literally like standing on one leg, but I’m pretty good at yoga. I’m also very lucky to have a husband who works in the same profession. We take turns as to when we have to travel.” She added that their staff also help them a lot.

The actress also shared that her kids only expect quality time with them and not quantity. “It’s not the quantity of time that you spend with your children, that’s what I’ve learned, in the five-six years that I’ve been a parent, it’s the quality of time that you give them without distraction because children want focus from their parents, from their teachers from their friends, that’s what they need.”

Saif and Kareena married in October 16, 2012 after dating for almost four years. They welcomed their first child-son Taimur Ali Khan in 2016 and their second child Jehangir Ali Khan in February 2021.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan recently shot for The Crew, along with Tabu and Kriti Sanon. The film, back by Rhea Kapoor and directed by Rajesh Krishnan, revolves around the lives of three women and their struggles in the aviation industry. Besides this, Kareena also has Sujoy Ghosh’s The Devotion of Suspect X with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in her pipeline.

On the other hand, Saif was last seen in Adipurush which also stars Prabhas and Kriti Sanon.