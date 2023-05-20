Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Her 6 AM Pack-Up Selfie Post-The Crew Shoot

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently shooting for her highly anticipated next The Crew. The actress often shares glimpses from the sets, keeping fans on their toes. Having said that, the actress recently shared a blurred selfie as she returned home after a 6 AM pack-up.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kareena shared a selfie. She looked tired. She was seen wearing a white tee with a subtle print, her hair stylishly tied up in a bun. The actress was inside her car, as she headed home. The actress captioned the photos, “6 am pack ups call for blurry selfies," with a Good Night emoji.

Have a look :

To note, the Laal Singh Chadha actress is all set to be seen in The Crew with Kriti Sanon, Tabu, and Diljit Dosanjh. The film was announced recently. The Crew promises to be a hilarious romp, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry, where three women work hard to succeed in life. However, their paths lead them to unexpected situations, and they become entangled in a web of deceit. The film is directed by Rajesh Krishnan and co-produced by Balaji Motion Pictures Limited and Anil Kapoor Productions.

Earlier while coming on board with The Crew, Kareena Kapoor Khan had earlier shared with Vogue, “I think I’ve just been waiting for something like this to come together with the right people. Rhea, I always knew that when you did something again, it would be nothing short of amazing. I’ve been a big fan of Tabu, and like she was saying earlier, Lolo [Karisma] did mention that it’s an unrivalled honour for me to be sharing screen space with a veteran like her.”

Apart from The Crew, Kareena Kapoor Khan will soon be seen Hansal Mehta’s next. The untitled film is also her maiden production venture. The actress will also be making her OTT debut with ‘The Devotion Of Suspect X’ with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. She also has an upcoming podcast project with Saif Ali Khan.