Kareena Kapoor Shares Pics of Her 'Easter Bunnies' Taimur, Jeh, Asks Fans to ‘Keep the Treasure Hunt On’

Today, the world is celebrating Easter and sending wishes to everyone. Joining the spree, Kareena Kapoor Khan also wished her Instafam and shared adorable pictures of her little munchkin Taimur, Innaya Naumi Kemmu, and husband Saif Ali Khan. The actress, who never fails to keep her fans updated on her daily routine, shared another glimpse of her home diaries on her Instagram profile on Sunday.

In the picture, Taimur is seen posing for the camera with a hat made of paper on his head. He is also posing with his father Saif Ali Khan and his other friend. Looks like the house is filled with children and good food. Soha Ali Khan’s daughter Innaya is also seen enjoying the day. Sharing the adorable picture, Kareena wrote, “My Easter Bunnies Happy Easter Lovely People. Keep the treasure hunt on…always.”As soon as she shared the pictures, fans started commenting. One of the fans commented, “Cutie pie.” Another commented, “Jeh look like his mom.”

Take a look at the pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Pinkvilla, the Laal Singh Chaddha actress opened up on her husband Saif Ali Khan’s style and made some hilarious revelations. Kareena told to Pinkvilla, “He can wear the same track pants for 5 years and won’t buy a new one until I tell him. He has worn a t-shirt with holes and I pointed that out to him, he said, ‘so what?'" However, Kareena maintained that despite everything the Vikram Vedha actor is very stylish.

On the work front, Kareena is all set to be seen in The Crew with Kriti Sanon, Tabu, and Diljit Dosanjh. The shooting has already started and the actress had shared a glimpse on her Instagram stories. She also has Hansal Mehta’s next and Sujoy Ghosh’s Devotion of Suspect X with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the pipeline.

