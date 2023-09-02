Kareena Kapoor Khan's The Buckingham Murders To Premiere At BFI London Film Festival

Director Hansal Mehta’s The Buckingham Murders starring Kareena Kapoor Khan will have its world premiere at the 67th BFI London Film Festival next month. The film is produced by Ekta Kapoor and her mother Shobha Kapoor. “One more piece of news I’ve been dying to share! Our labour of love, The Buckingham Murders, featuring the incredible Kareena Kapoor Khan, produced by @EktaaRKapoor, Shobha Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan in association with @MahanaFilms is set to have its world premiere at the prestigious 67th BFI London Film Festival," Mehta announced on X, formerly known as Twitter. He called the film “an atmospheric thriller that delves into themes of loss, closure and the immigrant experience".

“… We’re honoured and thrilled at the official selection and are looking excitedly forward for the film’s screenings in October," he added.

Kareena Kapoor Khan also expressed excitement as she shared the news on her Instagram handle along with the BFI screening details with her pictures from the movie. “The Buckingham Murders a journey that @hansalmehta, @ektarkapoor and I took is premiering at the 67th BFI London Film Festival. It is an atmospheric thriller, that explores themes of loss, closure and the immigrant experience. What makes this moment even more special is that it’s one of the three films from India that made it to the festival!" she wrote.

Ekta Kapoor replied to the actress, saying, “I have never felt grief n gutted by any performance ever!! Waiting for the world to see you." and dropped a heart emoji along with it. Tarsem Singh’s “Dear Jassi" is also part of the festival that’s screening some of the biggest films from around the globe.

The movie gala runs from October 4 to October 15.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan will soon also be making her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s Jaane Jaan. The film, which also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat, will be released on September 21 on Netflix. Besides this, Kareena also has The Crew with Tabu and Kriti Sanon in her pipeline.