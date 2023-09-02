CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Samantha Ruth PrabhuJawanManish Malhotra R MadhavanSunny Deol
Home » Movies » Kareena Kapoor Khan's The Buckingham Murders To Premiere At BFI London Film Festival
1-MIN READ

Kareena Kapoor Khan's The Buckingham Murders To Premiere At BFI London Film Festival

Curated By: Chirag Sehgal

PTI

Last Updated: September 02, 2023, 09:09 IST

Mumbai, India

Kareena Kapoor Khan's The Buckingham Murders is directed by Hansal Mehta. (Photo: Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan's The Buckingham Murders is directed by Hansal Mehta. (Photo: Instagram)

Starring Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead, The Buckingham Murders is produced by Ekta Kapoor and her mother Shobha Kapoor.

Director Hansal Mehta’s The Buckingham Murders starring Kareena Kapoor Khan will have its world premiere at the 67th BFI London Film Festival next month. The film is produced by Ekta Kapoor and her mother Shobha Kapoor. “One more piece of news I’ve been dying to share! Our labour of love, The Buckingham Murders, featuring the incredible Kareena Kapoor Khan, produced by @EktaaRKapoor, Shobha Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan in association with @MahanaFilms is set to have its world premiere at the prestigious 67th BFI London Film Festival," Mehta announced on X, formerly known as Twitter. He called the film “an atmospheric thriller that delves into themes of loss, closure and the immigrant experience".

“… We’re honoured and thrilled at the official selection and are looking excitedly forward for the film’s screenings in October," he added.

Kareena Kapoor Khan also expressed excitement as she shared the news on her Instagram handle along with the BFI screening details with her pictures from the movie. “The Buckingham Murders a journey that @hansalmehta, @ektarkapoor and I took is premiering at the 67th BFI London Film Festival. It is an atmospheric thriller, that explores themes of loss, closure and the immigrant experience. What makes this moment even more special is that it’s one of the three films from India that made it to the festival!" she wrote.

Ekta Kapoor replied to the actress, saying, “I have never felt grief n gutted by any performance ever!! Waiting for the world to see you." and dropped a heart emoji along with it. Tarsem Singh’s “Dear Jassi" is also part of the festival that’s screening some of the biggest films from around the globe.

The movie gala runs from October 4 to October 15.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan will soon also be making her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s Jaane Jaan. The film, which also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat, will be released on September 21 on Netflix. Besides this, Kareena also has The Crew with Tabu and Kriti Sanon in her pipeline.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
About the Author
Chirag Sehgal
Chirag Sehgal, Sub Editor at News18, covers Bollywood, television and K-pop group BTS. Apart from digging deep into the world of television and Bollyw...Read More
Tags:
  1. kareena kapoor khan
  2. kareena kapoor
  3. bollywood
first published:September 02, 2023, 09:09 IST
last updated:September 02, 2023, 09:09 IST