Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Birthday Wish For Sister Karisma Is All Things Love And Nostalgic

Birthdays are all about making your loved ones feel special. Having said that actress Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her social media handle to share a heartwarming video of her elder sister Karisma Kapoor on her birthday. She wished her saying, “My numero uno @therealkarismakapoor #MyForever #MyLoloIsTheBest #HappyBirthdayLolo.”

The video featured several happy moments from Karisma’s life. Right from her, holding baby niece Jeh in her arms, to feeding Taimur, to stepping out with Kareena, the video montage was a bundle of all things love and nostalgia.

Have a look at the video:

Time and again, the siblings have proved to be each other’s biggest cheerleaders. Their adorable display of affection for each other always wins the internet. Back in 2020, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Kareena opened up on her bond with her elder sister. Bebo opened up on how her sister Lolo is more like her best friend and they share everything with each other.

Kareena also shared that Lolo is the one, who ends up scolding her for many things. She added, ”My sister has always been so supportive. She is somebody who believes in me 100 percent. She’s somebody who doesn’t judge me for anything. She is somebody who loves me unconditionally. Somebody who’ll always tell me ‘be real, be your own person, follow whatever you think is right.’ My career path also and my personal life also, I think in many ways we’re chalk and cheese. But, she’s always supported. Even if she doesn’t believe in something I do, she’ll always allow me and support me to do that. I think that is the biggest advice that she’s given.”

On the work front, Kareena is all set to be seen in Rhea Kapoor’s The Crew with Kriti Sanon, Tabu, and Diljit Dosanjh. The shooting has already started and the actress had earlier shared several BTS photos from the same. She also has Hansal Mehta’s next and Sujoy Ghosh’s Devotion of Suspect X with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the pipeline.