Kareena Kapoor Looks Chic In White Summer Wear As She Steps Out For Outing; Watch Video

Kareena Kapoor Khan knows how to make heads turn from her fashion sense. Today, also she was spotted stepping out in style for a day out in the city. The actress, who is known for her impeccable fashion sense, looked stunning as always in a simple yet elegant outfit.

In the video, shared by Instant Bollywood, that has gone viral on social media, Kareena can be seen wearing a white plain kurta and the same colour pants, paired with golden hoops and brown colour slip-ons. She completed her look with a red colour sling bag and black sunglasses. She kept her hair in a bun keeping in mind the summer. As she made her way through a crowd of paparazzi and fans, Kareena smiled and waved at the cameras. The Laal Singh Chadha actor is often seen sporting a range of stylish outfits, from glamorous gowns to casual jeans and t-shirts. Her fashion choices have always been admired by fans and fashion enthusiasts alike, and she continues to inspire trends and set new standards in the industry.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

The actress has always been known for her versatile acting skills and her ability to carry off any role with ease, making her a favourite among fans and critics alike.

On the work front, the Laal Singh Chadha actress is all set to be seen in The Crew with Kriti Sanon, Tabu, and Diljit Dosanjh. The film was announced recently. The Crew promises to be a hilarious romp, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry, where three women work hard to succeed in life. However, their paths lead them to unexpected situations, and they become entangled in a web of deceit. The film is directed by Rajesh Krishnan and co-produced by Balaji Motion Pictures Limited and Anil Kapoor Productions.