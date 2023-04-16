CHANGE LANGUAGE
Kareena Kapoor Makes SHOCKING Revelation on ‘Gay Encounter’ in Old Clip, Says ‘I’ll Say Katrina…’

Kareena Kapoor had confirmed Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor's then-relationship back in 2013.

An old video of Kareena Kapoor Khan has resurfaced on social media in which she can be heard talking about Katrina Kaif.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is undoubtedly of the most outspoken actresses in Bollywood. Time and again, her statements cause a stir on the internet, especially when she talks about other celebs. In one of the episodes from season 4 of Koffee With Karan, Kareena had revealed that she would rather have a gay encounter with Katrina Kaif at gunpoint than anybody else.

Back in 2013, the brother-sister duo Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan appeared on the famous couch of Koffee With Karan. During that time the Brahmastra actor was dating Katrina Kaif. In the rapid-fire round, Karan asked many quirky questions to Kareena. When asked which Bollywood actress she would like to have a gay encounter with, Kareena mentioned Katrina’s name and tagged her as ‘future sister-in-law’. “I will be more comfortable with my sister-in-law, so I would say, Katrina Kaif," she said.

Technically, Bebo had then confirmed Ranbir and Katrina’s relationship when it was out as rumour in the industry. Even Ranbir was left stunned by Kareena’s response. Have a look at the video:

Ranbir and Katrina dated for almost 7 years, before calling it quits. The former is now married to Alia Bhatt. They tied the knot on April 14 last year. Katrina, on the other hand, married Vicky Kaushal on December 9, 2021.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be seen in The Crew. Helmed by Rhea Kapoor, the film also stars Tabu and Kriti Sanon in key roles. Besides this, Kareena also has Sujoy Ghosh’s The Devotion of Suspect X with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in her pipeline. She also has Hansal Mehta’s untitled next. She was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan.

Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, recently starred in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar with Shraddha Kapoor. He will next be seen Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal with Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor.

