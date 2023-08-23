Kareena Kapoor Reacts as India Lands on the Moon: 'What a Stellar Touchdown, Proud'

Kareena Kapoor joined Bollywood stars to celebrate India’s Chandrayaan 3’s Vikram Lander landed on the Moon. On Wednesday evening, history was made after India became the first ever country to land on the south pole of the Moon. Following the visuals of the soft landing, Kareena took to her Instagram Stories and congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on their landmark achievement.

Sharing ISRO’s post announcing that Chandrayaan 3 has landed successfully on the Moon, Kareena said she was proud of the achievement. “What an amazing and stellar touchdown! Proud proud proud!" she wrote.

Earlier this week, Kareena revealed she would be watching the Moon landing with her sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. As per ANI, Kareena said at a media event, “It’s a great and proud moment for India and all the Indians. You feel that pride in your heart. As Indians, all of us right now, are waiting to watch it. A lot of people are going to be glued to watching it. I am going to be doing that with my boys as well, with bated breath.”

Besides Kareena Kapoor, stars such as Akshay Kumar and Jr NTR also congratulated ISRO on their landmark event. “My heartiest congratulations to @ISRO on a successful soft landing of #Chandrayaan3 mission on the surface of the moon. As always, you are the pride of India," Jr NTR posted on X, previously known as Twitter.

Akshay wrote, “A billion hearts saying THANK YOU @isro. You’ve made us so proud. Lucky to be watching India make history. #Chandrayaan3." “Another giant leap for India! Chandrayaan-3 has successfully landed on the lunar surface, marking a monumental achievement for our space exploration journey. Congratulations to @isro and the entire team! Jai Hind 🇮🇳 #Chandrayaan3," Sanjay Dutt posted on X. Anushka Sharma, Karan Johar, Ajay Devgn and Kajol also congratulated ISRO.