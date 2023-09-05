Exclusive | Kareena Kapoor Reveals Saif Was Supposed To Do Jaane Jaan With Aishwarya in 2015: 'I Wasn't...'

Kareena Kapoor Khan is gearing up to make her OTT debut with Jaane Jaan which is directed by Sujoy Ghosh and will be streaming on Netflix from September 21. An adaptation of the book Devotion of Suspect X by author by Keigo Higashino, the crime thriller also features Vijay Varma and Jaideep Alhawat. However, before the movie landed in Kareena’s lap, Sujoy had approached Saif Ali Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and that too in 2015. For the unversed, Ghosh had announced the same film with Saif and Aishwarya in the lead but due to unknown reasons, the film never got made.

When News18 Showsha asked Sujoy and Kareena about it at the trailer launch, Kareena asked Sujoy to address the question. “Back then I was not even a part of this film. But Saif is extremely excited about Jaane Jaan. He is eagerly awaiting to watch the film. He has seen the trailer four times and he feels that everyone has completely nailed it,” Kareena eventually revealed.

The Kahaani director added, “Saif has a history with the film and then like a true husband shoved down his responsibilities on Kareena. We were supposed to do the film but we couldn’t make it and I believe that every film has its own destiny and now it has happened with Kareena so for me it has come a full circle.”

The Jab We Met actor, who is working with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Alhawat for the first time, said that her husband had warned her to be prepared before going to the sets. “Saif had told me that this is not a film where you would do make-up and land up on the sets, say your dialogues and the job is done. You are working with Jaideep and Vijay who would improvise so you better be prepared and be on your toes. So I was a bit intimidated (laughs)," she said.

From Good Newwz, which dealt with the subject of in vitro fertilisation (IVF), to Angrezi Medium, which was about the importance of knowing and speaking English, and even her upcoming films like Hansal Mehta’s The Buckingham Murders and The Crew, that also stars Tabu and Kriti Sanon, Kareena has been making some interesting choices in her career.

Talking about her choices she said, “Actors in general try to do different things at various stages of their career. And I have also made a conscious effort to do different things. Whether it was Dev, Yuva, Chameli or Omkara, I have always tried but they still go back to Poo (her character in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham) and Geet (her character in Jab We Met). So with me, it has always been difficult but I am going to keep doing what I like.”