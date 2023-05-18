Kareena Kapoor Says 'Glad' to Have Quit Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai in Viral Interview: 'If I Were in Film...'

Kareena Kapoor Khan, the reigning queen of Bollywood today, had a rather intriguing start to her illustrious career. She marked her big screen debut alongside Abhishek Bachchan in J.P. Dutta’s Refuge. But did you know Kareena was initially set to star opposite Hrithik Roshan in the iconic film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai? Reportedly, Kareena Kapoor started shooting for the film, but after a brief, her mother Babita Kapoor pulled her out of the movie and she was replaced by Ameesha Patel. Surprisingly, in a throwback interview with Filmfare, Kareena Kapoor revealed that she was “glad" she didn’t end up being a part of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai.

This statement came despite her own debut film, Refugee, not performing well at the box office, while Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai emerged as an instant hit. Speaking to the portal, Kareena Kapoor claimed that Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai was made only for Hrithik, as his father “spent five hours on every frame and close-up of his" and did not even give his “five seconds” to Ameesha Patel.

“There are portions in the film where she has pimples and under-eye bags on her face. She just doesn’t look beautiful, but every shot of his was a dream. If I were in the film, I would have definitely got a better deal, but I still feel that the attention would have divided between us. So, I’m glad I didn’t do the film," Kareena said adding that she left the movie and even despite that there were no hard feelings between her and Hrithik Roshan.

top videos

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Hrithik Roshan have shared the screen in several notable films, creating a memorable on-screen presence. Movies such as Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon, and Mujhse Dosti Karoge showcased their chemistry and talent, leaving an impact on audiences.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. She will next be seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s next thriller film which is based on the book The Devotion Of Suspect X with Vijay Verma and Jaideep Ahlawat in prominent roles. Apart from this, Kareena Kapoor also has Rhea Kapoor’s The Crew in her pipeline.