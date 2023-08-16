Kareena Kapoor Shares Glimpse Of Saif Ali Khan’s Birthday Celebrations With Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur And Jeh; Pic

Saif Ali Khan has turned 53 years old today. The actor has been getting wishes from all corners. But his special wish came from his children Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim, Taimur, and Jeh. Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her social handle and gave a glimpse of his birthday celebration which is very beautiful indeed.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Kareena shared a photo featuring Saif posing with Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh. All four are looking very happy. Jeh is sitting on Ibrahim’s shoulder and looking adorable. The caption reads, “And it is a Happy Birthday indeed…” Sara Ali Khan also shared photos from the celebration. Sara is seen cutting the cake in pieces while Kareena is smiling and posing along with others. “Happiest Birthday to my dearest Abba,” her caption read.

Take a look at all the photos here:

Earlier in the day Saba Pataudi also shared a throwback photo featuring small Saif, Soha, and Saba posing with their mother Sharmila. She wished him saying, ‘Happy birthday bhai’. Kareena also took to Instagram and shared an unseen photo from their recent trip along with her birthday message for him. “He chose the picture I could post on Instagram…even though he’s in front of me smiling away…and why not?it’s his birthday…May you always be this relaxed my jaaaan…Happy Birthday to my Ultimate Lover…There truly is no one like you …Kind ,Generous,Crazy …ok I can go on writing all day …but gotta go eat Cake," she wrote.

On the work front, Kareena Khan is currently shooting for The Crew, along with Tabu and Kriti Sanon. The film, back by Rhea Kapoor and directed by Rajesh Krishnan, revolves around the lives of three women and their struggles in the aviation industry. Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Adipurush. The mythological drama opened to mixed reviews. It was trolled for its dialogue. The actor will be next seen in Devara co starring Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. Saif’s first look as Bhaira has also been released today. n the official poster, Saif can be seen standing against the backdrop of serene water and hills. Sharing Saif Ali Khan’s look from the film, Man of Masses NTR Jr wrote, “BHAIRA.