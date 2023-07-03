Kareena Kapoor Slips Into A Shirt Dress As She Lives It Up In Malibu With Saif Ali Khan, Taimur; Pic

Away from the frenetic pace and chaos of everyday life, Kareena Kapoor Khan has escaped for a quick vacay with hubby Saif Ali Khan and kids Taimur and Jeh. The actress dropped a bundle of pictures on her Instagram handle. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, ‘Summer Lunches🌈❤️⭐️.’

In the first picture, Saif and Kareena donned their brightest smiles as they posed together. While Kareena kept it comfy and breezy in a blue striped shirt, Saif on the other hand kept it uber cool in a dark blue shirt. In the second picture, Kareena shared a goofy photo of Taimur amid relishing his food. He looked cute in a yellow T-shirt. The third picture captured the serene view of the sea.

Have a look:

Saif and Kareena time and again dish out major couple and parenting goals. They spend quality time with their kids also also balance their work and life efficiently.

Earlier in a conversation with Variety, Kareena was asked about how she maintains her work-life balance, to which she shared, “It’s literally like standing on one leg, but I’m pretty good at yoga. I’m also very lucky to have a husband who works in the same profession. We take turns as to when we have to travel.” She added that their staff also help them a lot.

The actress also opened up on realizing that her kids only expect quality time with them and not quantity. “It’s not the quantity of time that you spend with your children, that’s what I’ve learned, in the five-six years that I’ve been a parent, it’s the quality of time that you give them without distraction, because children want focus from their parents, from their teachers from their friends, that’s what they need.”

Saif and Kareena couple got married in October 16, 2012 after dating for almost four years. They welcomed their first child-son Taimur Ali Khan in 2016 and their second child Jehangir Ali Khan in February 2021. Kareena often shares fun family moments and snippets on her Instagram handle which go viral in no time.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan recently shot for The Crew, along with Tabu and Kriti Sanon. The film, back by Rhea Kapoor and directed by Rajesh Krishnan, revolves around the lives of three women and their struggles in the aviation industry. Besides this, Kareena also has Sujoy Ghosh’s The Devotion of Suspect X with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in her pipeline.

On the other hand, Saif was last seen in Adipurush which also stars Prabhas and Kriti Sanon.