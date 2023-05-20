Kareena Kapoor 'Snatches' Mic From Aishwarya Rai In Old Video; Netizens Dub Her 'Arrogant'

Throwback videos and pictures never fail to entertain, especially when there’s a hint of controversy involved. An old video featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor Khan has resurfaced and taken the internet by storm.

Let’s rewind back to 2000 when Kareena Kapoor Khan entered the film industry and faced tough competition from Ameesha Patel, who made a smashing debut the same year with “Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai." Guess what? Kareena was initially offered the lead role opposite Hrithik Roshan in the blockbuster film. But, there’s more. Ameesha won the Best Debut Of The Year award, and Kareena received the Face Of The Year award presented by none other than Aishwarya Rai. Kareena’s reaction during her acceptance speech said it all - she wasn’t exactly thrilled! The drama, the rivalry and the award moments are now circulating online, bringing back memories and sparking conversations.

One user wrote, “I think she was upset that she didn’t win Best Debut Female and Amisha Patel won it that year for Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. She had to settle for Lux face of the year. It must sting to drop out a movie due to your huge ego and then lose to the non-nepo actress from the same movie." Another wrote, “Good thing she groomed herself over the years. That slouch and unnecessary swinging of arms…she didn’t even look at the audience properly while giving her speech, or whatever that was (sic)."

Kareena is presently filming for The Crew, a film that features Tabu and Kriti Sanon in pivotal roles. This comedy of errors and misadventures is set within the challenging airline industry and is directed by Rajesh Krishnan, with Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor as producers. Ameesha, on the other hand, will be next seen in the sequel of Gadar.