Kareena Kapoor Was REMOVED From Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai 3 Days Before Shoot? Ameesha Patel's Shocking Claims

Kareena Kapoor was allegedly removed from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai three days before the film began shooting, Ameesha Patel claimed. The Gadar 2 star made the shocking reveal in a new interview. It is no secret that Kareena was the first choice for 2001 film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. The actress was supposed to make her debut with the film opposite Hrithik Roshan. However, it was revealed that Kareena left the film and Ameesha Patel replaced her. Kareena eventually made her debut in JP Dutta’s Refugee with Abhishek Bachchan.

Speaking with Bollywood Bubble, Ameesha claimed that Kareena didn’t walk out but was removed from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. “Actually, she didn’t back out. From what Rakesh ji told me, he asked her to leave the film because they were having differences. And Pinkie aunty (Rakesh’s wife), said that they were shocked because the set was ready, and a replacement Sonia had to be found in three days, and crores of rupees (had been spent) on that set," Ameesha said.

“It was Hrithik’s debut and everyone was really stressed. Pinky aunty told me that the day Rakesh saw me at the wedding, he did not sleep all night. He was like ‘I got my Sonia, I got my Sonia, but I hope she says yes,'" she added. “Rakesh uncle always says, ‘This girl paid attention to everything I taught her on sets.’ He always praises me and says I was a blessing in disguise,” Ameesha said.

Previously, Rakesh said that Kareena’s mother Babita interfered in the movie’s making and thus Kareena was replaced.

Meanwhile, Ameesha is riding on the success of Gadar 2. The actress reprised her role as Sakeena in the film. The film is headlined by Sunny Deol and has collected Rs 493.37 crore as of Saturday, September 2. The film is set to enter the Rs 500 crore club.