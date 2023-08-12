Kareena Kapoor's BarbieXPooh Crossover Is All That We Needed To Brighten Our Saturday

While the Barbie fever gripped Bollywood and that too, pretty seriously, actors were seen turning Kens and actresses wore pink to channel their inner Barbies. But, if there’s one actress for whom the Barbiecore trend rightly fits would have to be Ms. Pooh aka Kareena Kapoor Khan (we’re not taking sides). Kareena Kapoor in and as Pooh in Karan Johar’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham was the OG IT girl. Decades later, her aura and the memories of the role remain fresh in our minds.

While many AI artists reimaged Bollywood beauties as Barbies, Kareena Kapoor made sure to steal our hearts with her take on the Barbie trend. The actress herself admits that she’s mostly late to the latest trends, but whenever she does, it sure makes heads turn. Divyak D’Souza, a celebrity stylist shared a picture of the actress which appears to have been taken inside the vanity van. In the photo, Kareena could be seen posing while she seated in the chair. He captioned the pic, “Believe in your self(ie) #glamsquad".

Kareena looked resplendent in a pink shirt and white pants, her golden hair collected at one side along with hoops. Her signature pout and fresh-hued makeup accentuated her look. Sharing the post on her Instagram story, Kareena dropped a witty caption that would tickle your funny bones. She wrote, “I’m a Barbie Girl….. Ok Whatever," along with pink hearts and laughing emoticons. Fans of the actress would rightly get the idea behind the word ‘Whatever’ as it holds a separate fanbase.

Many started commenting on the post and praised the beauty of the actress. “Pink looks amazing on her", wrote one to the other calling her “exquisite". One fan wrote, “Bebo Bani Barbie" and many others said, “La vie en rose she is so stunning bebo", “This is stunning “.

Workwise, Kareena has many projects in her kitty. She is looking forward to the release of the thriller by Sujoy Ghosh, based on a 2005 bestselling Japanese novel ‘The Devotion of Suspect X.’ In the movie, she will share the screen with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. This will mark Kareena’s OTT debut. Kareena will also be featured in Rajesh Krishnan’s ‘The Crew’, along with Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh in key roles.