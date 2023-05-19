Kareena Kapoor's Comment On Tabu's Photo Screams Friendship Goals; Check It Out

Kareena Kapoor seems to be unaware of the latest gossip from her co-star Tabu on the set of their upcoming film, The Crew! Tabu shared a monochrome photo of herself sipping from a coffee mug on Instagram leaving Kareena curious and wondering if she’s missing out on some juicy “chai pe charcha" (tea-time gossip).

Tabu took to her Instagram handle to post a black and white picture of herself with a cuppa coffee. Kareena took to the comments and wrote, “Mere bina chai pe charche ho rahi he (Having discussions over tea without me?)… where are the biscuits?." Tabu reacted to Kareena’s hilarious comment and said, “Waiting to come to set to take from you."

Kareena Kapoor is presently filming for The Crew, a film that features Tabu and Kriti Sanon in pivotal roles. This comedy of errors and misadventures is set within the challenging airline industry and is directed by Rajesh Krishnan, with Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor as producers. The official synopsis of the film says that it revolves around three determined women who strive to move forward in life through hard work and determination. However, their journey takes an unexpected turn as they encounter unforeseen circumstances, eventually entangling them in a web of deceit.

In November last year, Vogue India unveiled the poster featuring Tabu, Kareena, and Kriti, all dressed in black, posing together. Rhea Kapoor also shared the same poster on her Instagram account. Taking to the caption, she wrote, “After three years of dreaming, writing, planning I present to you with @ektarkapoor on the November Cover of @vogueindia our ‘dream cast’ which is now a reality. ‘The Crew’ starring @tabutiful @kareenakapoorkhan and @kritisanon starts shoot February 2023. Directed by @rajoosworld written by @nidsmehra and Mehul Suri.”

In January, Diljit Dosanjh became a part of The Crew’s cast. Rhea, excited about having Diljit on board wrote, “We are thrilled to have Diljit join the cast considering his discerning eye for quality projects. This film has always had a special destiny, it’s unlike any entertainer you have seen before. The cast and I are excited to provide audiences with an exciting and memorable cinema experience.”