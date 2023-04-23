Kareena Kapoor's Cousin Armaan Jain Welcomes Baby Boy With Anissa, Neetu Kapoor Congratulates Rima Jain

Good news! Armaan Jain and his wife, Anissa Malhotra have embraced parenthood for the first time. The couple welcomed a baby boy on April 23, 2023. The news was shared by Anissa’s sister, Akanksha Malhotra on her social media handle. And now Neetu Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor have also congratulated the new parents and grandparents.

Neetu took to her Instagram stories and wrote, “Super excited to welcome the new addition into the family." She also mentioned Armaan’s mother, Rima Jain, and congratulated the family. Kareena Kapoor also took to her Instagram stories and congratulated the couple. She shared a beautiful picture with the new parent.

Take a look at the post here:

Meanwhile, Akanksha Malhotra took to her Instagram stories and dropped an adorable picture of the new parents from Anissa’s godh bharai ceremony. In the picture, Armaan can be seen lovingly seeing Anissa’s fully grown baby bump along with a congratulatory message for the couple.

For the unversed, Armaan and Anissa tied the knot on February 3, 2020. And now, after 3 years of marital bliss, the couple has embraced parenthood.

It is worth noting that Neetu Kapoor herself became a grandparent again last year. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first daughter Raha in November 2022. Since then the couple has been very strict about her privacy and has asked shutterbugs not to click her pictures.

On the work front, Neetu made her comeback with JugJugg Jeeyo alongside Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor. She is now all set to be seen in a new project with Sunny Kaushal. It will also feature Shraddha Srinath in the lead. Neetu made the announcement on her Instagram handle and also shared a photo with Sunny, Shraddha, director Milind Dhaimade and the makers, she captioned it, “Something new and exciting is coming soon from Lionsgate Studios, and I’m thrilled and excited to be a part of this mesmerizing experience." Meanwhile, Kareena is busy with the making of her upcoming film, The Crew, with Tabu and Kriti Sanon.

