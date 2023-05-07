Kareena Kapoor's Ethnic Fashion Game On Point As She Steps Out With Son Taimur; Watch Video

Kareena Kapoor Khan never fails to impress with her impeccable sense of style, and her latest outing with her son Taimur was no exception. The actress was spotted in a stunning ethnic ensemble as she stepped out with her son on Sunday evening.

In the video, shared by Viral Bhayani, Kareena looked stunning in a printed pastel-coloured kurta-pant set. Her outfit also came with a matching jacket. She kept her makeup minimal with a nude lip color. The actress completed her look with hoop earrings and a simple yet elegant bun hairstyle. Her son Taimur, who is already a style icon in his own right, looked adorable in a red colour polo t-shirt and shorts. The mother-son duo was seen making their way to their car.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Kareena Kapoor has always been a trendsetter when it comes to fashion and her latest ethnic ensemble is no exception. The actress is known for her love for traditional outfits and has often been spotted wearing gorgeous sarees and ethnic dresses. Kareena Kapoor Khan is also a doting mother to her two sons, Taimur and Jehangir. The actress often shares glimpses of her personal life on social media and is known for her candid and relatable posts.

Kareena is also known for her acting prowess and has given several memorable performances in her career spanning over two decades. She was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan.

On Saturday evening, Kareena and Saif step out for a dinner date. They were seen mobbed by fans for selfies. The video went viral on social media when a fan walked to her and requested, “Ek baar hath lagane do (let me touch your hands).” However, Kareena smiled and waved at her before entering the venue.

On the work front, she is currently shooting for The Crew which also stars Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead role. She will also be seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s upcoming film, based on the book The Devotion Of Suspect X, with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. She also has Hansal Mehta’s next untitled film.

