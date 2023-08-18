Kareena Kapoor's Kurta Is An Uber Chic Call For The Weekend

In a recent Instagram video that’s been making waves, the ever-charming Bollywood diva, Kareena Kapoor was captured stepping out of her residence and gracefully getting into her car. Dressed in a chic ensemble consisting of a sleek blue kurta, matching pants, and coordinated black footwear, her fashion choice looked elegant. The addition of a pair of jet-black sunglasses lent an extra touch of mystique to her appearance. What truly stood out though was Kareena’s natural beauty, as she chose to go minimal with her makeup, allowing her radiance to shine through effortlessly.

While the specific time of the video isn’t disclosed, the ambience suggests it was filmed on today’s sun-kissed morning. In her hands, Kareena was seen holding a light brown coffee tumbler. She greeted the paparazzi stationed outside her home with a warm smile, good morning, and a friendly wave. She paused for a brief moment, allowing the cameras to capture her in her element before she stepped inside her car.

Having recently returned from vacation, Kareena, accompanied by her husband Saif Ali Khan, took time to celebrate his birthday on August 16. Kareena also shared their joy in a series of heartwarming pictures on her Instagram account. Most recently, Kareena shared a couple of images of her close family members that included Saif, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh, called it a “happy birthday indeed".

On her professional front, Kareena’s upcoming ventures include the much-awaited movie “The Crew" which will feature stellar performances by Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Diljit Dosanjh. It is set to release on March 22, 2024.

Another exciting project that has everyone buzzing is a thriller directed by Sujoy Ghosh, adapted from the book ‘The Devotion of Suspect X.’ In this film, Kareena will share the screen with Vijay Varma. She is also reportedly preparing for an untitled film directed by Hansal Mehta.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan last graced the silver screen in Om Raut’s Adipurush, a modern rendition of the epic Ramayana, alongside Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. Saif also has a number of projects in the pipeline, including ‘Devara’ and a much-anticipated sequel to the hit ‘Go Goa Gone.’