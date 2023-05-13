CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Parineeti Chopra EngagementRanveer DeepikaGauahar Khan BabyDahaad ReviewAsit Modi

Live Result: Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023

AllianceINCBJPJDSOTH
2023 Wins + Leads
224/224 (113 To Win)
122712506

Live Result: Uttar Pradesh Municipal Elections 2023

Home » Movies » Karishma Tanna Looks Her Sexiest Best As She Poses In a Swimsuit; Photos You MUST NOT Miss
1-MIN READ

Karishma Tanna Looks Her Sexiest Best As She Poses In a Swimsuit; Photos You MUST NOT Miss

Curated By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: May 13, 2023, 12:03 IST

Mumbai, India

Karishma Tanna's Maldives vacation pictures are unmissable. (Photos: Instagram)

Karishma Tanna's Maldives vacation pictures are unmissable. (Photos: Instagram)

Karishma Tanna is a popular name in the showbiz industry. She made her television debut with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

Karishma Tanna’s social media is a treat for her fans. Each time she drops a picture or a video, she leaves everyone completely stunned. On Saturday morning too, the Baal Veer actress took to her Instagram handle to share a couple of photos from her recent Maldives vacation. And guess what? The clicks are now setting fire to social media.

In the pictures, Karishma Tanna can be seen posing on a beach in a colourful printed swimsuit. She accessorised her look with silver loop earrings and also wore a few bracelets in her hand. Karishma also held a jute bag as she posed sexily for the camera. In the caption of her post, Karishma simply dropped a red heart emoji. Check out here:

Here are some more pictures from Karishma Tanna’s Maldives Vacation:

Soon after the pictures were shared online, fans rushed to the comments section to compliment their favourite actress. While a user called her ‘hottie’, another fan tagged Karishma as ‘gorgeous’. “You are a most beautiful and humble person in this world really I m ur very big fan," one of the fans wrote.

top videos

    Karishma Tanna is a popular name in the showbiz industry. She made her television debut with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and later appeared in several shows including Baal Veer, Quyamat Ki Raat, Naagin, and Bullets among others. Karishma has also participated in several reality shows including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Khatron Ke Khiladi. She was also the winner of the eighth season of Bigg Boss.

    Next, Karishma Tanna will be seen in the Netflix series Scoop, which will release on June 2. The show is based on the life of a crime reporter.

    About the Author
    Chirag Sehgal
    Chirag Sehgal, Sub Editor at News18, covers Bollywood, television and K-pop group BTS. Apart from digging deep into the world of television and Bollyw...Read More
    Tags:
    1. Karishma Tanna
    2. TV
    first published:May 13, 2023, 12:03 IST
    last updated:May 13, 2023, 12:03 IST