Actress Karishma Tanna has been holding everyone’s attention, especially in the recent years, with her choice of projects. Breaking away from the tag of a ‘television actress’, Karishma has been taking on versatile roles, especially in the OTT space. Her recent being Scoop, directed by Hansal Mehta. While Karishma has finally moved out of the shadows of her small screen work, speaking with News18, the actress confessed that she has lost out on roles because she was typecast as a TV actress.

The Hush Hush star pointed out that very few directors and producers are ready to risk putting an actress with an experience in the television space as the face of their projects. “I have faced that throughout my life. TV actors ka ek typecast ho jaata hai (TV actors do get typecast). Even if I have not done fictional and typical saas-bahu roles, I am still typecast as a TV actor. Kya kiya hai, wo toh dekho (At least see my work in these television shows). But TV actor hai matlab you are typecast," Karishma said.

“They don’t want to take any risk because it is a title role… I had auditioned for a lot of good shows but to break that norm and to come… Only a few directors and producers can take that risk, ‘I know it is my vision, I know she’ll fit into this,’ only then you can break through, I feel," the actress added.

Karishma expressed her gratitude towards Hansal Mehta for trusting her with Scoop and giving her a platform to showcase her skills. “Every single day on the sets I would say that I really can’t thank you (Hansal) enough and I still say it, I can’t thank him enough, because of him, people can see me in a different light. Otherwise, how will a TV actor break that (image)? That’s going on for years now. I am not bitter about it but I am definitely upset about it," she said.

Opening up about bagging the role of Jagruti Pathak, a crime journalist who lands in jail after a colleague is killed, in the Netflix series, Karishma revealed that she gave it her all in the audition. “I just got a call from Mukesh Chabra’s team and as usual I was giving auditions for that agency and I gave an audition. The moment they said, ‘Hansal Mehta is directing it,’ all my excitement levels were up.

“They gave me a two-three-pager script and I understood in that that this is the character — Gujarati role, she’s impatient, she’s very ambitious and she’s very restless and very hungry for scoop. In real life, I was also very hungry for people to notice me as an actor — that enough of me being a TV artist or a glamourous doll. I wanted to be noticed as an actor, maybe I didn’t get the platform, maybe I didn’t get the stage to perform, so I thought, through my audition, I wanted to show (Hansal sir) that I can also act, I can also prove myself as an actor, if given a chance," Karishma said, confessing that she was in tears and shivering when she was informed that she has been selected for Scoop.

Based on the book, Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison by Jigna Vora, Scoop boasts of a stellar starcast. Besides Karishma and Harman, Scoop also stars Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub, Harman Baweja, Deven Bhojani, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Tejasvini Kolhapure, Shikha Talsania, Tanmay Dhanania, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Inayat Sood, Swaroopa Ghosh, Malhar Thakar, Ira Dubey, Ishita Arun and Sanat Vyas. The series is slated to stream on Netflix starting June 2.