Karishma Tanna’s Scoop Redefined Her Life As An Actor, ‘Still Very Hungry As A Performer’

Karishma Tanna has been earning rave reviews for her character Jagruti Pathak, from her recently released web series Scoop. Helmed by Hansal Mehta, Scoop revolves around a crime reporter implicated in the murder of a fellow journalist. The show has been well-received by fans and critics. Karisma recently made a trip with her husband Varun Bangera to Dubai. Within minutes of clearing passport control, Tanna found herself surrounded by smiling faces and friendly greetings from fellow travellers who had watched the series.

Sources close to her team revealed that the actor was on her way to the exit gates, and crowds swelled up. Karishma shared, “I was shocked! There were people en route to Canada and the USA, and they told me they were binge-watching the show. The following date I was out on a dinner date, and we had people walking up to us constantly with very kind compliments.”

Karishma underwent the toughest preparation of her life for the part. In order to sink her teeth into the character of an ambitious journalist who would go to any length to get a scoop, she frequented police stations, shadowed crime reporters in the newsroom and hung out at the Press Club in Mumbai. “Even though I have been working in a cut-throat entertainment industry, I have never been overly ambitious so I could not draw from any personal experience of mine. But, I went all out to ensure it was a job well done. I also had to be responsible because it is based on a true story and someone’s life."

Sources also shared that she started receiving calls from filmmakers Anurag Kashyap, Mahesh Bhatt, and Nikhil Advani. Some of the compliments were, “Karishma Tanna - you have been a revelation," “This is Karishma Tannna 2.0," “Phor dala hain," “Where was this Karishma for so long?"

For Tanna, the endeavour has always been to have a varied resume, and push herself to do roles that she could never imagine herself in. “As an actor no matter how many years you put in, you are always learning something new on the job. I’m still very hungry as a performer, and looking forward to learning from different directors and producers as I go along," says Tanna.

As she continues to enjoy the adulation from fans across the globe, the future looks exciting. The success of Scoop has led to many calls and requests for meetings from casting directors and filmmakers. She is yet to pronounce her next project.