Karisma Kapoor Birthday: Best Movies and Songs That Will Always Stay In Our Hearts!

HAPPY BIRTHDAY KARISMA KAPOOR: Karisma Kapoor, one of Bollywood’s most beloved actresses, turns a year older today, and it’s the perfect time to celebrate her incredible contributions to Indian cinema. With her radiant smile, flawless acting skills, and graceful dance moves, Karisma has won the hearts of millions of fans worldwide. On her birthday, let’s take a nostalgic journey through some of her best movies and songs that have left an indelible mark on the film industry.

Best Movies of Karisma Kapoor

Raja Hindustani (1996)

Karisma Kapoor was paired opposite Aamir Khan in the film. She played the role of Aarti, a simple girl from a small town. The film’s intense love story struck a chord with viewers. The melodious tracks like Pardesi Pardesi and Aaye Ho Meri Zindagi Mein further elevated the emotional depth of the movie. Andaz Apna Apna (1994)

This cult comedy film showed Karisma Kapoor’s versatility as an actress. Playing the character of Raveena, she brought humor and charm to the screen. Her chemistry with co-star Salman Khan and the iconic song Ye Raat Aur Ye Doori remain etched in the memory of movie enthusiasts. Biwi No.1 (1999)

Karisma’s stunning comic timing was outstanding in this David Dhawan-directed comedy. As Pooja, a loving wife caught in humorous marital chaos, she delivered a stellar performance alongside Salman Khan. Dil To Pagal Hai (1997)

Karisma Kapoor played the role of Nisha, a spirited dancer. Her chemistry with co-stars Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit brought the film to life. Coolie No.1 (1995)

Bollywood comedy film stars Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in lead roles. It is a remake of the 1993 Tamil film Chinna Mapillai.

Best Songs of Karisma Kapoor