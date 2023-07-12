Karisma Kapoor Drops Stunning Photos In Swimsuit From Beach Holiday; Fans Go 'Do You Even Age’

Away from the frenetic pace and chaos of everyday life, Karisma Kapoor is enjoying a beach vacay. The actress dropped a couple of pictures from the same. Dressed in a maroon monokini, Karisma looked breathtakingly gorgeous. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Beach Therapy 🌴⛱️☀️⚓️#sunsandsea.”

As soon as the photos were shared, they went viral in no time. One of the fans took to the comments section and wrote, ‘Do You Even Age’. It’s true that the actress ages like fine wine. Meanwhile another comment read, ‘Iss khubsurati ko kya naam du ❤️❤️😘😘😍😍.’

Have a look at the photos:

Time and again, Karisma shares fun moments and snippets from her daily life for which she enjoys a massive fan following. Last month, the actress turned 50. To celebrate the same, she had jetted off to Paris. The short carousel showed Karisma posing with the grand Eiffel Tower in the backdrop and clear blue skies. She looked gorgeous in a black dress that she had paired with black shades and a blue handbag. In the next slide, Karisma posed gracefully at a heritage site oozing glamour with her birthday getup. The last slide however was a short video clip in which she can be seen chomping down delectable crepes. Keeping her caption sweet and simple, Karisma wrote, “Birthdaying(with blue heart emoji)." She also used the hashtag crépe loving for her post.

In an interview with ET Times, Karisma Kapoor had addressed her decade-long sabbatical from the silver screens. She explained,"Oh my God. The word comeback, honestly, should be packed and parcelled away. Let’s not keep doing that to us actors. You tell me, when someone comes back to the office after a few years, is he or she making a comeback into the corporate world? He or she’s just back to work. And people just behave normally with that person. I think that should be the way with actors as well, whether they’re male or female. But especially for females. People tend to reference the ‘comeback’ label a little too often and too easily.”

On the work front, Karisma Kapoor’s Murder Mubarak will be helmed by Homi Adajania and would also feature Sara Ali Khan in a prominent role. The film is slated to release in 2024. Meanwhile, Karisma Kapoor has also been busy with a slew of other projects. She has Abhinay Deo’s Brown in the pipeline which will be based on Abheek Barua’s book the City of Death. It will star Soni Razdan, Helen and Surya Sharma.