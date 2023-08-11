Karisma Kapoor Makes A Rare Appearance With Daughter Samiera In Comfy Casuals, Video Goes Viral; Watch

Karisma Kapoor is one of the most famous celebrities in Bollywood. She recently made a rare public appearance with her daughter, Samiera Kapoor. The mother-daughter duo was spotted in casual attire, and a video capturing them stepping out in the city has taken the internet by storm.

In the video, shared by Viral Bhayani, we can see Karisma Kapoor in a comfortable yet stylish ensemble. Dressed in black casuals, Karisma sported a top paired with black pants. While her daughter Samiera, who was trying to evade the media, was spotted in a grey colour tee and shorts. She did not stop for the photos and just ran to sit in the car. Karisma was seen posing for the camera. As soon as the video went viral, fans were seen commenting. Many dropped heart emojis in the comment section.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

In an interview with ET TImes, Karisma Kapoor addressed her decade-long sabbatical from the silver screens. She explained,"Oh my God. The word comeback, honestly, should be packed and parcelled away. Let’s not keep doing that to us actors. You tell me, when someone comes back to the office after a few years, is he or she making a comeback into the corporate world? He or she’s just back to work. And people just behave normally with that person. I think that should be the way with actors as well, whether they’re male or female. But especially for females. People tend to reference the ‘comeback’ label a little too often and too easily."

On the work front, Karisma Kapoor’s Murder Mubarak will be helmed by Homi Adajania and would also feature Sara Ali Khan in a prominent role. The film is slated to release in 2024. Meanwhile, Karisma Kapoor has also been busy with a slew of other projects. She has Abhinay Deo’s Brown in the pipeline which will be based on Abheek Barua’s book the City of Death. It will star Soni Razdan, Helen and Surya Sharma.