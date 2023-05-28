Karisma Kapoor Makes RARE Appearance With Ex-husband Sunjay Kapoor, Duo Step Out For Dinner; Watch

Karisma Kapoor and her ex-husband Sunjay Kapoor was spotted exiting a popular restuarant in Mumbai on Saturday night. The former couple, who tied the knot in 2003, was granted divorce in 2016 following an ugly split. Karisma and Sunjay share two children, daughter Samaira Kapoor and son Kiaan Raj Kapoor. While the duo refrain from talking about each other, on Saturday night, they were seen having dinner together with their daughter Samaira.

In a video shared by a paparazzo, Sunjay was first seen leaving the restaurant. He was seen wearing a formal shirt and pant with his blazer in his hand. Karisma soon followed. For the dinner outing, Karisma was seen wearing a black floral outfit. She chose to let her hair down.

Sunjay and Karisma greeted the paparazzi as they made their way to their respective cars. In another video, Samaira was seen stepping out of the same resturant. She was seen wearing a gorgeous black dress. Watch the videos below:

A few years after the divorce, Sunjay remarried. The businessman is now married to actress Priya Sachdev, who was seen in the film Neal ‘n’ Nikki. The couple got married in 2017. Priya was previously married to hotelier Vikram Chatwal. The duo parted ways in 2011. Priya shares a daughter Safira Chatwal from her previous marriage. Both Sanjay Kapur and Priya Sachdev welcomed their son Azarias Kapur in 2018. Meanwhile, he and Karisma co-parent their children.

On the work front, Karisma has been not actively acting. She is working on her next project titled Murder Mubarak. It is reported that the film is directed by Homi Adjania and has an ensemble cast of Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Verma, Dimple Kapadia, etc.She is also shooting for a Zee5 web series named Brown.