Karisma Kapoor Raises Heat In Bikini But Everyone Wants to Know Who Kareena Kapoor Is Stalking

Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor often give us major sibling goals. They always grab attention whenever they step out. On Thursday, Karisma set social media on fire with her bikini picture, capturing the attention of fans. But it was her caption which stole all limelight.

In the photo, we can see Karisma Kapoor taking a selfie flaunting her toned figure in a blue bikini. She can be seen tanned while Kareena is seen lying on a swing and scrolling something on her mobile. Her caption reads, “Pouting while the sister is Scrolling’. As soon as she shared the picture fans rushed to comment. One of the fans wrote, “healing healing healing aja kerja kau ,film baru tak ada !” Another wrote, “Karisma still a Karishma”

Take a look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

Recently, the actress shared a video with Madhuri Dixit. In the video, Karisma and Madhuri were seen dancing to Balam Pichkari from the film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. In the next pictures, they hugged each other and posed for selfies. Sharing the video, the duo also shared a bundle of happy moments and wrote, “Dance of E̶n̶v̶y̶ Friendship #dtph #dancepartner #forever.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karisma Kapoor will next be seen in Murder Mubarak. It is reported that the film is directed by Homi Adjania and has an ensemble cast of Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Verma, Dimple Kapadia, etc. She is also shooting for a Zee5 web series named Brown.

Talking about Kareena Kapoor Khan, she was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, co-starring Aamir Khan. She has some exciting projects lined up including Rhea Kapoor’s The Crew, alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon. She will also make her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s thriller based on the book The Devotion Of Suspect X. She will also be seen in Hansal Mehta’s murder mystery.