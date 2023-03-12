Karisma Kapoor Reunites With Ex-Husband Sunjay Kapur For Son Kiaan's Birthday Bash; Watch Video

Karisma Kapoor’s younger son Kiaan Raj Kapoor is celebrating his 13th birthday today. Since the day began, social media has been abuzz with warm wishes for the star kid. While social media wishes surely made the day for Kiaan, Karisma and her ex-husband Sunjay Kapur came together to celebrate their son’s birthday.

Popular Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani captured Sunjay, who arrived with his wife Priya Sachdev and their son Azarias Kapur. The video also featured the Raja Hindustani actress looking beautiful in a black and white ensemble, while birthday boy Kiaan opted for a casual outfit. On the other hand, Sunjay opted for a blue co-ord set, while his wife Priya wore a grey t-shirt, and black pants and layered the look with a black shirt. Karisma happily waved at the shutterbugs stationed outside a restaurant in Mumbai.

Check out the video here:

Meanwhile, speaking of wishes on social media, earlier today, Karisma Kapoor shared happy pictures of her with her son Kiaan from his birthday bash. Along with the post, she wrote a sweet note that read, “When ur boy is officially a teenager but you still want to squish him #youcantstopme #mamalove." Soon after Karisma shared the post, her cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, BFFs Malaika and Amrita Arora, Manish Malhotra and others dropped heart emoticons in the comment section.

Maasi Kareena Kapoor Khan didn’t miss to wish Kiaan on his birthday. She penned a sweet note on Instagram along with Kiaan’s pic with Taimur. She wrote, “Happy Birthday precious Kiu ❤️❤️ Big brother to our boys forever ❤️… love you so much! #LoloKaBabaKaBirthday ✨@therealkarismakapoor."

Karisma married Sunjay Kapur, who is a Delhi-based businessman, in 2003. The former couple share two children – daughter Samaira Kapoor and son Kiaan Raj Kapoor. In 2014, Karisma and Sanjay filed for divorce through mutual consent. Their divorce became messy when both parties levelled several allegations against each other, and was finally granted in 2016.

Sunjay married Priya Priya Sachdev in 2017. They have two children – son Azarias Kapur and daughter Safira Chatwal (from Priya’s first marriage).

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karisma Kapoor is busy shooting for her next web series Brown, which is based on Abheek Barua’s 2016 book City of Death. She also has a film, Murder Mubarak.

