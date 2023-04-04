For years, actor Karisma Kapoor has successfully straddled commercial cinema with content-driven films. She has achieved the moniker of a quintessential star not only because of her acting chops but also her fashion sensibilities. Be it her look in Coolie No 1 (1995), Raja Hindustani (1996), Dil Toh Pagal Hai (1997) or Zubeidaa (2001), she has won the hearts of many with her drop-dead gorgeous looks and glamour quotient. However, she has shun the sheen in her upcoming web show, Brown, which sees her playing a cop. A recovering alcohol who’s dealing with her own personal demons, she is seen in a de-glamorourised avatar in the show that’s set against the sepia-tinted backdrop of Kolkata.

In an exclusive chat with News18, Karisma reveals that she wasn’t even the tiniest bit reluctant about stripping herself all of the glamour that she’s usually known for. “I wanted to convey how beat up and worn out she [her character] is. I had no apprehension about going de-glam. Being an actor, it’s about growth and learning every day. I’ve always maintained that throughout my career,” she tells us.

Born to the illustrious Kapoor clan and being known as the blue-eyed Kapoor girl for the longest time, did she ever feel the pressure to look perfect at all times? “I don’t think we need to look picture perfect all the time. It really depends on and varies from person to person. I just believe in being myself and especially, when you’re playing a character, you need to feel and be that character. So, yes, I don’t take that pressure at all. In fact, I’ve never taken it,” Karisma states.

To slip under the skin of her character and make the dejected and depressed Rita Brown look authentic, she chose to skip her dinner and opt for only alcohol before falling asleep at night during the shoot of the series. She explains, “My apprehension wasn’t so much about being de-glamourised but doing things in the show which I don’t usually do (laughs). That way, it was very interesting for me. Rita is very raw and out-there and that has put me out of my comfort zone.”

Taking us through the process she adopted during the shoot of Brown, Karisma shares, “I don’t do these things in real life. During some important scenes, I would do those things to get into them (laughs). It was a personal decision. I wanted to live Rita Brown. It wasn’t a switch on and switch off situation because she was so intense and unusual.”

Quiz her about the challenges she faced while playing such a sombre part and the 48-year-old says, “She’s not your regular strong character you see onscreen. She is real, flawed and human, and I wanted to bring that out. How do I bring this character to life and feel this human being? That was the challenge. I wanted it to touch the audience and understand that these emotions are real and they exist.”

Even before its release, Brown has created a splash globally as it was screened at the Berlinale Series Market Selects 2023 recently. Elated with the ‘wonderful’ response that has come her way, the actor, who is currently shooting for filmmaker Homi Adajania’s Murder Mubarak, says, “It’s a different piece of work from India and people are noticing that. We’re very excited and humbled that Brown became the only show from India that got selected for the Berlinale Series Market Selects. The kind of hard work and nuanced detailing that went into the show, people have noticed that. And that’s why it got selected. It makes us believe that we’re on the right path and we’re extremely happy about it. My family was also excited that Brown went to Berlinale and is being noticed. They’re just very humbled and thankful.” ​

