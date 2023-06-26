Karisma Kapoor Shares Glimpses Of Paris On Her 50th Birthday, Relishes Scones; Check It Out

Karisma Kapoor turned 50th on Sunday. The Raja Hindustani actress who had flown to Paris shared glimpses of her birthday celebration and marked it with scenic pictures of herself. Needless to say that Karisma has a penchant for travelling as she likes to share moments from her holidays whenever she is on one.

On Monday, Karisma took to her Instagram handle to post a couple of pictures of herself. The short carousel showed Karisma posing with the grand Eiffel Tower in the backdrop and clear blue skies. She looked gorgeous in a black dress that she had paired with black shades and a blue handbag. In the next slide, Karisma posed gracefully at a heritage site oozing glamour with her birthday getup. The last slide however was a short video clip in which she can be seen chomping down delectable crepes. Keeping her caption sweet and simple, Karisma wrote, “Birthdaying(with blue heart emoji)." She also used the hashtag crépe loving for her post.

Karisma Kapoor’s BFF Amrita Arora was among the first ones to react. She wrote, “Girlllll ❤️". One of the fans wrote, “Happy bday my favourite my all time love!" Another one commented,"Wishing you a very happy birthday to the beautiful Karishma mam". Someone else said, “Beautiful Lolo mam wishing you a happiest Birthday to you dear beautiful❤️". A fan also stated,"Lady love".

In an interview with ET TImes, Karisma Kapoor had addressed her decade-long sabbatical from the silver screens. She explained,"Oh my God. The word comeback, honestly, should be packed and parcelled away. Let’s not keep doing that to us actors. You tell me, when someone comes back to the office after a few years, is he or she making a comeback into the corporate world? He or she’s just back to work. And people just behave normally with that person. I think that should be the way with actors as well, whether they’re male or female. But especially for females. People tend to reference the ‘comeback’ label a little too often and too easily."

On the work front, Karisma Kapoor’s Murder Mubarak will be helmed by Homi Adajania and would also feature Sara Ali Khan in a prominent role. The film is slated to release in 2024. Meanwhile, Karisma Kapoor has also been busy with a slew of other projects. She has Abhinay Deo’s Brown in the pipeline which will be based on Abheek Barua’s book the City of Death. It will star Soni Razdan, Helen and Surya Sharma.