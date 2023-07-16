Karisma Kapoor Shines Bright Amid London Rains In Her New Vacay Pics, Fans Say 'Beauty Queen Of India'

Karisma Kapoor is surely a diva that one cannot ignore. The actress who is known for shelling out gems like Raja Hindustani is a phenomenon on social media, as evident from all her exciting posts around her life. Besides acting, Karisma loves to travel and her latest photo dump is proof of that. Currently, she is exploring London since she shared a glimpse of that with her fandom.

On Saturday, Karisma Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to post a slew of pictures in which she can be seen donning an exquisite dress paired with leggings and black heels, while she took to the streets of London on pouring rain. She also carried an umbrella with her and we can see her striking some cool poses amid the downpour. The album consisted of some short video clips that showed her walking and smiling down the road and some snaps of her enjoying cocktails at a fancy restaurant. She wrote the caption, “Once upon a rainy day ☔️✨ #london."

Fans were floored to see Karisma exuding glamour even when the London skies were grey. One of them wrote, “U can still give a run to today’s actresses ❤️." Another one commented, “The real beauty queen of India…." Someone else said,

“As usual looking so pretty so gergious ." A fan also stated, “Always stunner sweet ❤️."

Check It Out.

In an interview with ET TImes, Karisma Kapoor had addressed her decade-long sabbatical from the silver screens. She explained,"Oh my God. The word comeback, honestly, should be packed and parcelled away. Let’s not keep doing that to us actors. You tell me, when someone comes back to the office after a few years, is he or she making a comeback into the corporate world? He or she’s just back to work. And people just behave normally with that person. I think that should be the way with actors as well, whether they’re male or female. But especially for females. People tend to reference the ‘comeback’ label a little too often and too easily."

On the work front, Karisma Kapoor’s Murder Mubarak will be helmed by Homi Adajania and would also feature Sara Ali Khan in a prominent role. The film is slated to release in 2024. Meanwhile, Karisma Kapoor has also been busy with a slew of other projects. She has Abhinay Deo’s Brown in the pipeline which will be based on Abheek Barua’s book the City of Death. It will star Soni Razdan, Helen and Surya Sharma.