Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Others Pay Homage To Vijay Raghavendra’s Late Wife Spandana

Kannada actor Vijay Raghavendra’s wife Spandana passed away a few days ago on a family trip to Thailand. According to reports, the cause of death is being cited as a heart attack. Kodi Mutt seer Shivananda Shivayogi Rajendra Swami, and politicians like Ramalinga Reddy, BC Patil, CT Ravi and veteran actress Umashree paid their condolences to the deceased by visiting her residence. Other public figures, including the Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and former Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, paid their condolences through social media. Shivananda Shivayogi visited their residence today. Swamiji prayed to God for her soul to rest in peace.

Consoling the family, the seer said, “When the Lord wants, he calls such flowers.” BJP leader and former minister CT Ravi offered his condolences too. While speaking to the media, he said that Spandana had gone to another world and that we all have to leave this world someday. He added, “May her husband Raghavendra and father Shivaram be given the strength to grieve. Life is a jataka cart. I don’t know when time will call us.”

Veteran actress and former minister Umashree Gagala started shedding tears as she talked about Spandana. She said that she was shocked to see the news of her death. Umashree revealed that during shoots, Vijay Raghavendra used to worry about his wife. She said, “Even while shooting, Vijay Raghavendra was worried about his wife Spandana. Vijay Raghavendra is like my son.” Spandana took good care of her family, Umashree added, as she broke down in tears.

Siddaramaiah paid his condolences through a tweet which said, “The demise of Spandana, the wife of popular Kannada actor Vijaya Raghavendra has shocked me. I pray for her soul. I condole with the bereaved families of Vijaya Raghavendra and BK Shivaram.” Basavaraj Bommai also shared his condolences through a tweet which read, “I pray to God that her soul rests in peace. I pray to God to give strength to the families of Vijaya Raghavendra and BK Shivaram in this moment of grief.”

Vijay Raghavendra and his late wife Spandana were married for 15 years. They have two children, a son named Shaurya and a daughter called Anaira. Spandana was the daughter of a retired police officer, BK Shivaram.