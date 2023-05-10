Karnataka Election: Kantara Star Rishab Shetty Stands in Queue to Cast Vote, Clicks Selfie With Fans

Karnataka Election 2023: Kantara star Rishab Shetty stepped out on Wednesday afternoon to stand in line and cast his vote as part of the ongoing Karnataka Election. The actor, who is currently working on Kantara 2, made his way to a polling booth wearing an all-white ensemble and cast his vote. The actor chose to wear a white dhoti and shirt for election day.

Rishab took to Instagram and shared a picture holding his voter/election card with the ink mark on his finger, indicating that he has cast his vote. In the picture that followed, Rishab was seen posing with a few elderly fellow voters as they stood in line for their turn. In the third, Rishab was seen patiently waiting for his turn.

Sharing the photos, Rishab wrote in Kannada, “We are proud to be citizens of a democratic country. Also, voting is not only our right but also our responsibility. For building a better society, vote without fail to elect a competent representative. I have voted for a better future of our Karnataka. Have you voted yet?"

The Kantara star was lauded for being down to earth. “Simplicity and down to earth attitude make you legend," a fan wrote. “Such a humble human being you are," added another.

Several people of the state were spotted making their way to the polling booths today. News18’s local reporters revealed that from the young generation to senior citizens, many were seen casting their votes. A few also noticed a newlywed couple making their way to cast their vote. According to poll officials, elaborate security arrangements have been made across the state for the smooth conduct of elections and forces have been deployed from states as well.

Meanwhile, Rishab has reportedly finished work on the script of Kantara is likely to start filming soon.

