Karnataka Govt Makes HSRP Number Plates Mandatory For Old Vehicles From November 17

The Karnataka Transport Department has made it mandatory for all vehicles that were registered before April 1, 2019, to have high-security registration plates (HSRP) from November 17. The notification was issued by the state department on August 17 which stated that any vehicle that fails to adhere to the November deadline will be subjected to penal action against the vehicle owners.

According to the notification, those who fail to comply with the deadline will be subjected to a fine ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000. The officials from the state transport department said that this has come as a measure to have a standardised number plate for all vehicles.

According to reports from the transport department, around 2 core vehicles were registered in the state before April 1, 2019. Since that date, the installation of HSRP number plates has been made mandatory for all vehicles. It was also stated that HSRP manufacturers will be responsible for supplying the number plates to the older vehicles at competitive pricing.

The cost of HSRP for four-wheelers ranges from Rs 400 to Rs 500, while for two-wheelers, prices range between Rs 250 and Rs 300. But vehicles that don’t have registration certificates or overdue road tax will not be allowed to install an HSRP plate in their vehicles. The rule for a mandatory HSRP is already functional in 12 other states of the country.

The HSRP is a high-security registration plate made of aluminium that is attached to a vehicle with two non-reusable locks. To prevent counterfeiting, a chromium-based hologram of Ashoka Chakra measuring 20 mm x 20 mm is stamped on the upper left-hand corner of both the front and rear plates. It also has a 10-digit permanent identification number (PIN), which is on the bottom left corner of the plate with a letter size of 5 mm.

One of the biggest reasons why the HSRP has been made mandatory is because the older number plates could easily be replaced and used by thieves. The HSRP comes with a non-removable snap-on lock which makes it difficult to remove it. The HSRP also has the engine number and the chassis number of the car in the database. Its 10-digit PIN also helps in finding stolen cars.