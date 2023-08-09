Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge Consoles Childhood Friend Vijay Raghavendra After Wife's Death

Spandana, 44, the wife of the popular Kannada actor Vijay Raghavendra, passed away on Sunday night. She was on vacation with her cousins in Bangkok, and Vijay had also joined her after his shooting schedule.

According to reports, she passed away due to low blood pressure which caused cardiac arrest. She was the daughter of retired Assistant Commissioner of Police BK Shivaram and the niece of a prominent political leader. Spandana and Vijay got married in 2007 and have a son named Shourya.

After her sudden demise, many prominent personalities and celebrities expressed their grievances. Speaker UT Khader, Minister G Parameshwar, Priyank Kharge, Madhu Bangarappa and former MLAs CT Ravi and Kumar Bangarappa arrived to pay their condolences.

Recently, Priyank M Kharge, a Cabinet Minister in the government of Karnataka and a three-time MLA from Chittapur district, shared his condolences for Vijay. He said, “Spandana’s death is not only a loss to the family but also to her friends. Spandana was very friendly. An irreparable loss for Vijay Raghavendra. I have studied with Vijay since childhood."

Priyank Kharge remarked that Vijay, who is his childhood friend, has never shown the ego or power of a film star, and he prayed to God to give strength to Vijay and his family.

A few days back, the Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah, shared his grief for Spandana’s sudden demise on social media. He said, “The demise of Spandana, the wife of popular Kannada actor Vijaya Raghavendra, has shocked me. I pray for her soul. I condole with the bereaved families of Vijaya Raghavendra and BK Shivaram."

Former CM Basavaraj Bommai also paid his condolences and said, “I pray to God that her soul rests in peace. I pray to God to give strength to the families of Vijaya Raghavendra and B.K. Shivaram in this moment of grief."

Vijay Raghavendra has extensively worked in the Kannada film industry and is the cousin of the late Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar, who also passed away in October 2021 due to cardiac arrest.