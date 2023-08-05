Karnataka Town Sringeri's Rising Star Nagashree Begar Set For Film Debut

The charming town of Sringeri in Karnataka has given birth to many talented actresses, and now it is set to introduce another rising star to the world of Kannada cinema - Nagashree Begar. Following in the footsteps of popular actresses like Nabha Natesh and Sangeetha, Nagashree is all geared up to showcase her acting prowess in the upcoming film Jalapatha, meaning waterfall.

Nagashree Begar is a seasoned theatre artist, having already impressed audiences with her talent in a short film titled Hucchikki. Her remarkable performances on stage earned her the prestigious Best Actress Award at Yuva Janotsava. The young actress is thrilled to be making her debut with Jalapatha, expressing her joy at the opportunity to shine on the silver screen.

In a recent poster release, Nagashree is seen donning traditional attire with a bright smile on her face, her hair flowing freely, and adorned with beautiful earrings. The poster introduces her character as Poorvi, leaving fans intrigued about her role in the film.

Nagashree Begar is well-versed in the traditional dances of Yakshagana and Bharatnatyam, adding depth and grace to her performances. Her passion for acting and dedication to unique and challenging roles have already won the hearts of many.

In Jalapatha, Nagashree shares the screen with Rajneesh, and the film is helmed by none other than her father, Ramesh Begar, who is also an accomplished director known for works like Vaishampayana Theer.

In her previous role as a tomboy in Vaishampayana Theer, Nagashree’s portrayal received widespread appreciation.

The film Jalapatha is produced by Ravindra Thumbramane and explores themes related to the environment and humanity’s relationship with nature. The shooting has taken place in picturesque locations such as Madhuvan, Maddur, and Sringeri, the actress’s hometown, where some sequences were shot for a duration of 15 days.

As Jalapatha focuses on pertinent environmental and human issues, Nagashree’s talent and dedication are sure to bring authenticity and depth to her character. Fans eagerly await the release date of the film, which promises to be a captivating cinematic experience.

With her exceptional skills, passion for unique roles, and dedication to her craft, Nagashree Begar is all set to carve her own niche in the world of Kannada cinema. As she takes her first step into the limelight, the audience eagerly awaits to witness the rise of this young and promising talent from Sringeri.