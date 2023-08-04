Karnataka Woman Vidushi Aparna Translates Bhagavad Gita Using Tulu Script

Vidushi Aparna Kodankiri R, a Bharatanatyam dancer from Puttur in Karnataka, has recently launched the translated version of the Bhagavad Gita using the Tulu script. Vidushi, who loves her mother tongue Tulu, had developed an interest in learning Tulu script during the Covid-19-induced lockdown. Reportedly, she mentioned that she started learning Tulu scripting from her brother Ungrupulithaya. He learned it from Radhakrishna Acharya, one of his teachers from the Sanskrit Adhyayana Kendra, where he was studying. Every day, she used to read one chapter of the Bhagavad Gita and practise Tulu scripting. She started writing one chapter in Tulu lipi and translated the same in Tulu and Kannada. After the completion of 18 chapters with Dhyana Slokas, she sent it further to scholars and requested a soft copy of the written material. Thereafter Tulu Lipi fonts were given to Vidhushi. She documented her work, and everyone who noticed it advised her to bring out a book.

Vidushi’s book was released in the presence of Shri Vidyaprasanna Tirtha Swami of Shri Kshetra Subrahmanya Mutt, Anandathirta Sagri of Vedavyasa Samshodahana Kendra, Lakshmisha Tholpady, and Subrahamanya Mutt. Her book has been released in Kannada and Tulu scripts. The shlokas and tatparyas are in Kannada script, with a Tulu translation used with Tulu lipi on the left side of the page. She did it in Kannada script because it is easy reference material for those who are reading the book.

Vidushi Aparna completed MSc in Chemistry and also has an MA in Bharatanatyam. She believes that everyone is working hard to promote the Tulu language, and she also wanted to contribute. Tulu is her mother tongue and is very close to her heart. It took her three years to complete this one-of-a-kind book, with a maternity break to deliver her baby boy. This is the first time that the Bhagavad Gita has been written in Tulu script.