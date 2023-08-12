Karnataka's Bhagyanagar Town Supplies 40% Of Processed Hair In India

The quaint town of Bhagyanagar in Karnataka’s Koppal district has a rich heritage in the hair processing industry, a tradition that spans seven decades. Despite its small size, Bhagyanagar plays a significant role in the hair treatment sector, contributing a staggering 40% of the processed hair in India. Transitioning from its agricultural roots, this town emerged as a hair processing center in the 1960s, following land acquisitions for the Tungabhadra hydropower project, which led to the resettlement of households. Today, the region boasts over 200 hair processing businesses, providing employment to around 5,000 to 6,000 individuals.

The journey of human hair through Bhagyanagar is a fascinating one, originating in the 1960s when a local from Illur initiated 5 to 6 processing units, subsequently expanding the industry. Processed hair is exported to various destinations, including Africa, China, and Myanmar, where it is transformed into diverse wigs and hair extensions. Muttanna Vaddar, an owner of a hair processing business, highlights the superior quality of Indian hair, underscoring its substantial demand in different global regions.

The process commences with the collection of raw hair from local salons and temples. Street-level collectors acquire raw hair, which is then supplied to processing plants by aggregators. Compensation for collectors often comes in the form of hairpins, combs, plastic items, cutlery, and hairbands. Hair color and condition determine pricing, with white hair fetching around Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500 per kilogram and black hair commanding over Rs 5,000 per kilogram.

The intricate steps of cleaning, conditioning, washing, and sorting by length and thickness constitute the hair processing procedure. Hair sets come in various thicknesses, ranging from 300 grams to 1 kilogram, and lengths from slightly over six inches to an impressive 26 inches. On average, a worker processes between 50 and 100 kilograms of hair each day.

While Bhagyanagar’s success as a raw hair provider is commendable, the growth of the local wig-making sector faces challenges due to the illicit export of raw hair to countries such as Myanmar and China. Hair processors in the region call for government intervention to curb smuggling and advocate for training programs in wig making to enhance employment opportunities for the local population, mirroring the success of the 5 to 6 thousand individuals who have already acquired this skill.