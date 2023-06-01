Karram Kurram Shoot Pushed to 2024; Makers Still Looking for Kiara Advani's Replacement? | Exclusive

In December 2020, it was reported that filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker is making a film on the rise of a popular FMCG chain. Actor Kiara Advani was roped in to play the lead in the film based on the story of Indian women’s cooperative Shri Mahila Griha Udyog, with Lijjat Papad as its flagship brand. Titled Karram Kurram, the name was derived from one of Lijjat Papad’s oldest and most popular television commercials.

However, in October last year, speculations were rife that Advani has exited the film. While some reports claimed that she didn’t fit the part, others felt that it was a decision taken by the makers since she didn’t have enough commercial standing. Following her exit, various actors have been considered and approached to play the lady, who successfully brought together a team of six housewives so that they could earn for their families. But the makers have still not finalised a star who can take the reins from Kiara, a reliable source exclusively tells News18.

“The film was supposed to go on floors early this year. And then, it was pushed to sometime after Diwali. There is still a lot of ambiguity as to when the first schedule of the film is likely to begin,” says the source. While the source refuses to not comment on Kiara’s departure from the Ashutosh Gowariker Productions project, they maintain that it happened solely due to her chock-o-block schedule.

We have further learnt that the sets of Karram Kurram will take a while to be constructed. So, even if an actor gets zeroed down and the makers decide on a date to kick-start the shoot, building the entire set will take a little more time. “A huge set has to be built in Mumbai’s Film City. It will be a replica of the chawl in Girgaum where the women started their business. Constructing that set will take a month or two.”

The source further states, “Completing the shoot of the film will take about a year. If everything falls into place, Karram Kurram might begin around March or April next year, but there’s no certainty on the same.”

Karram Kurram will be directed by Glenn Baretto and Ankush Mohla, who have been Gowariker’s assistant in the past. Gowariker had last directed Panipat (2019), a historical war drama depicting the events that took place during the Third Battle of Panipat. His last production venture, Toolsidas Junior (2022), won the 68th Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi. As for Advani, she is awaiting the release of Satyaprem Ki Katha. She will also be seen in a Telugu film co-starring Ram Charan.