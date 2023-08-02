Karthi's Blockbuster Sardar To Get Sequel; Deets Inside

Fans of Tamil actor Karthi are in for a treat as the blockbuster movie Sardar is all set to get a sequel. The news of the sequel was confirmed by the makers last year, shortly after the release of the first film, which hit the screens on the occasion of Diwali. The movie’s plot revolves around an ex-spy who returns to his job to thwart the launch of toxic water in the country, and it strikes a chord with the audience, becoming a massive hit.

The confirmation of Sardar: Part 2 came with a teaser showing a clip from the ending of the first film, leaving fans excited for what’s to come. While the pre-production work for the sequel has already commenced, there has been no official confirmation of the shooting schedule. However, reports are suggesting that the film may go on floors this year.

One significant change expected in the sequel is the music composer. It is rumoured that Yuvan Shankar Raja might take over the reins from GV Prakash, who composed the first film. Yuvan Shankar Raja has collaborated with the director of the film, PS Mithran, in the past, making this their third collaboration together if the reports are true. They have previously worked on successful projects like Irumbu Thirai and Hero.

Details regarding the rest of the cast and crew for “Sardar: Part 2" are yet to be announced. But, it is confirmed that actor Karthi is set to reprise his roles as Sardar, also known as Chandra Bose and Vijay Prakash. The talented actor will be playing a double role, portraying both the father and son characters. In the first film, Karthi impressed the audience with his portrayal of Sardar, an ex-RAW agent.

The first film featured Bollywood’s Chunky Pandey as the antagonist, delivering a memorable performance. Actresses Raashii Khanna and Rajisha Vijayan were the female leads, while veteran actress Laila played an important role in the film.

Karthi, with his versatile acting skills, has garnered immense love from his fans. His next film, Japan, directed by Raja Murugan, is highly anticipated and scheduled to release on Diwali 2023. Once again, Karthi will be seen in a double role, showcasing his acting prowess in this exciting project as well.